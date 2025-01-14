Six soldiers injured in landmine blast along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir

SRINAGAR: At least six army personnel were injured, and their vehicle was damaged in an accidental landmine blast along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Makhri area of Nowshera in Jammu and Kashmir’s border district of Rajouri.

Sources stated that an army vehicle was on routine patrol in the Makri area of the Bhavani sector in Nowshera on Tuesday.

“A landmine blast occurred after the vehicle accidentally drove over a landmine,” they said.

Sources further added that six soldiers were injured in the explosion, and the vehicle they were travelling in was damaged.

The injured soldiers were immediately evacuated to the army hospital in Rajouri, where they are receiving treatment.

Officials said the doctors have declared the condition of the injured soldiers as stable.