Sukhbir Badal appeals for unity, rebirth of trust in SAD

CHANDIGARH: A little over a month after the Akal Takht (the highest temporal seat of Sikhs) declared Sukhbir Singh Badal "tankhiya" (guilty of religious misconduct), and the Shiromani Akali Dal's (SAD) working committee accepted his resignation from the post of party president, Sukhbir Singh Badal continues to be a central figure within the party.
Party leaders have projected him as the next Chief Ministerial candidate and passed a resolution urging the Akal Takht Jathedar to reconsider withdrawing the Fakhr-e-Kaum title bestowed upon former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal.
Addressing a gathering at the Maghi Mela in Muktsar, the former Deputy Chief Minister made a heartfelt appeal to the people of Punjab to re-establish their bond with the SAD.
He vowed his unwavering commitment to the welfare of the Panth (community) and Punjab, stating, “I am ready to sacrifice my life for the Panth as well as peace and progress in Punjab.”
Sukhbir Singh Badal invoked history to remind the audience of the 40 Mukta (liberated ones), urging them to once again place their trust in the SAD.
“Today, the need of the hour is to strengthen our kaum, and the SAD alone can do this. Like Parkash Singh Badal, I vow to do everything in my capacity for the welfare of the people. Even if I have to sacrifice myself, I will do so for the sake of Punjab, Punjabiyat, and the Khalsa Panth,” he declared.
Badal cautioned against divisive politics and the potential bloodshed of Punjabi youth, asserting his dedication to communal harmony. “I will never flinch from the path of peace and harmony shown by the great Gurus, saints, and seers. I have already taken full responsibility on behalf of the party so that the people of the state can move forward into a future full of hope, peace, and prosperity,” he added.
Criticising rival political outfits, he said, “The alternative agenda offered by so-called Panthic groups is to push the state, especially its youth, into fratricidal bloodshed and eliminate Sikh youth in fake encounters. A faction leader, who campaigns against drugs, had a family member caught with drugs. These forces indulge in murders and aim to instigate youth and foment trouble for their own gain. We want to save the future generation, not jeopardise it.”
In a poignant moment, Badal addressed the people, saying he was even prepared to take responsibility for any mistakes made by his father, Parkash Singh Badal. “A concerted attack has been launched against Parkash Singh Badal, and after his demise, against me. The aim is simple – to finish the SAD and the Badal family,” he stated.
“Tell me, has the former Chief Minister, who served you for 70 years, committed any sin? His only ‘sin’ was spending 18 years in jail for the people of this state, protesting against the hated Emergency, and fighting for the creation of a Punjabi Suba,” he remarked.
Emphasising his family's devotion to Sikh values, he said, “There is the Prakash of Guru Maharaj in all our houses. Even our children do ardas before leaving home."
In his speech, Badal also shared that he had decided to take responsibility for all perceived wrongdoings alleged by rebel Akali groups, even though he had answers to refute the accusations.
“My thought process was that if this could put an end to the campaign unleashed against the SAD by anti-Panthic forces, so be it. But these forces were not satisfied. Their next target was to kill me, and I was saved only by the grace of the Almighty,” he said.
The conference passed a resolution, proposed by senior leader Hira Singh Gabria, appealing to the Akal Takht Jathedar to reconsider withdrawing the Fakhr-e-Kaum title bestowed upon Parkash Singh Badal. The resolution was unanimously endorsed by the audience.
Another resolution, moved by senior leader Daljit Singh Cheema, condemned Congress leader Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa for playing politics over Akal Takht’s decisions by urging the Chief Minister to act against Sukhbir Singh Badal. Cheema asserted that such actions violated the Akal Takht’s directive not to use its documents in courts.
SAD Working President Balwinder Singh Bhundar also addressed the gathering, urging people to fight against the Congress, which he accused of misleading them with false promises, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which he claimed had attacked Gurdwara Akal Bunga in Sultanpur Lodhi.
The conference ended with fervent appeals to the people to strengthen the SAD for the betterment of Punjab and the Sikh community.