Sukhbir Badal appeals for unity, rebirth of trust in SAD

CHANDIGARH: A little over a month after the Akal Takht (the highest temporal seat of Sikhs) declared Sukhbir Singh Badal "tankhiya" (guilty of religious misconduct), and the Shiromani Akali Dal's (SAD) working committee accepted his resignation from the post of party president, Sukhbir Singh Badal continues to be a central figure within the party.

Party leaders have projected him as the next Chief Ministerial candidate and passed a resolution urging the Akal Takht Jathedar to reconsider withdrawing the Fakhr-e-Kaum title bestowed upon former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal.

Addressing a gathering at the Maghi Mela in Muktsar, the former Deputy Chief Minister made a heartfelt appeal to the people of Punjab to re-establish their bond with the SAD.

He vowed his unwavering commitment to the welfare of the Panth (community) and Punjab, stating, “I am ready to sacrifice my life for the Panth as well as peace and progress in Punjab.”

Sukhbir Singh Badal invoked history to remind the audience of the 40 Mukta (liberated ones), urging them to once again place their trust in the SAD.

“Today, the need of the hour is to strengthen our kaum, and the SAD alone can do this. Like Parkash Singh Badal, I vow to do everything in my capacity for the welfare of the people. Even if I have to sacrifice myself, I will do so for the sake of Punjab, Punjabiyat, and the Khalsa Panth,” he declared.

Badal cautioned against divisive politics and the potential bloodshed of Punjabi youth, asserting his dedication to communal harmony. “I will never flinch from the path of peace and harmony shown by the great Gurus, saints, and seers. I have already taken full responsibility on behalf of the party so that the people of the state can move forward into a future full of hope, peace, and prosperity,” he added.