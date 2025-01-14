'Tejashwi will become CM after Bihar assembly election': Lalu Prasad Yadav

PATNA: RJD chief Lalu Prasad confirmed on Tuesday that his younger son and former deputy chief minister, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, would become the chief minister of Bihar after the assembly elections later this year.

Lalu's statement came amid controversy over an invitation to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's possible return to the opposition INDIA bloc. Nitish, however, repeatedly said that he would stay with the NDA and would not go anywhere.

Talking to media persons on the sidelines of the 'Dahi-Chura Bhoj' organised at the 10 Circular Road residence of former CM Rabri Devi, Lalu said that Tejashwi would become chief minister after the 2025 assembly elections.

"Is baar Tejashwi hi CM honge (This time Tejashwi will become CM)," he said.

He asked workers of the party to work hard to ensure the victory of RJD candidates in the assembly polls, due to be held in October-November.

"There should not be any latches at polling booths. Be in touch with voters and apprise them of works done under the Mahagathbandhan government," Lalu told the workers.

The RJD chief's statement came days after he invited Nitish to rejoin the opposition camp to defeat the BJP in the elections.