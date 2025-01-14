Uttarakhand to mandate 10 subjects for Class X students in government schools

DEHRADUN: Government schools in Uttarakhand will now require Class X students to study ten mandatory subjects, replacing the current practice of five. This decision follows the framework set by the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework.

The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) has prepared a draft of the state curriculum framework, aiming to enhance educational standards and better prepare students for future challenges.

Drafting experts claim that the new curriculum is a "revolutionary step" in skill development, marking the first major implementation since the NEP of 1986, which followed the policy of 1968.

Speaking to TNIE, Uttarakhand's Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat said, "Actions are being taken in accordance with the recommendations of the NEP. The draft of the state curriculum framework, prepared through various committees, will be reviewed by the state government. It includes only those subjects that have been recommended by the NEP."

"All children studying in government schools will be required to take these subjects. They will have the option to change subjects starting from the 11th grade," said Pradeep Rawat, the Additional Director of the SCERT.

He added, "Once the draft of the State Curriculum Framework (SCF) is prepared, it will be sent to the government for approval."

Speaking to this daily, Dr Mukul Kumar Sati, Additional Director of Secondary Education, shared insights on the impact of the NEP. "The inclusion of new subjects under this policy will foster an entrepreneurial spirit among students. These will include courses in beauty and wellness, drone technology, and various IT-related programmes, he said.

Sati further noted, "The new generation is increasingly developing a mindset not only to launch their own startups but also to create job opportunities for other young people."

In response to the proposed implementation of the new education policy, Kusum Lata Gariya, the principal of Government Upper Primary School in Veena, Pokhri of Chamoli, who recently received a national award from the President, stated, "If skill-based subjects are introduced from the tenth grade, it will not become a burden for the students in the future. Additionally, this will encourage their interest in vocational subjects during their school education."

In response to the proposed new education policy, 84-year-old Dehradun resident Prakash Nangia, a witness to the National Education Policies of 1968 and 1986, shared his thoughts with TNIE.

He remarked, "Vocational subjects are fine, but there should be a balance between academic pressure and practical work for the new generation. This will help cultivate a sense of professionalism in students."

Nangia, who completed his high school examination in 1961, emphasised the significance of the government's initiative, stating, "This will mark a historic change, breaking the tradition of teaching only five subjects in high school that has persisted for seven decades."