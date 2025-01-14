Woman electrocutes man to death for barging into house and molesting minor daughter

RANCHI: A woman electrocuted a young man to death allegedly for molesting her minor daughter at Radhanagar in Jhakhand’s Sahibganj district. According to the villagers, Raju Mandal, who is from the same village, frequently barged into the woman’s house, molested her daughter, and walked away with household things. Despite complaints, none of the villagers took her requests seriously.

Frustrated with the torture, the woman decided to teach Mandal a lesson. On Friday, the mother-daughter duo bought an electric wire. They removed the insulation and laid the exposed wire in front of their door. On Saturday night, an intoxicated Mandal went to their house unaware of the bare wire. He stepped on it, got electrocuted and succumbed on the spot.

Both the mother and daughter have been arrested. The woman has been sent to jail and the girl to the juvenile home in Dumka. According to officer in-charge of Radhanagar police station Nitesh Pandey, five metres of wire wrapped in bamboo and one meter of copper wire have been recovered from the woman’s house.

“On the basis of evidence collected from the woman’s house, the mother and the daughter have been arrested,” said the officer in-charge.

Sahibganj SP Amit Kumar Singh, however, said that the deceased was mentally disturbed and used to intrude into people’s house. “The mother-daughter duo killed the man under a proper planning and hence, they have been arrested,” said the SP. Further investigation is on, he added.