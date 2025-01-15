Central Government allocates Rs 1,640 crores for rehabilitation of Joshimath

DEHRADUN: In response to the catastrophic land subsidence that displaced over 1,000 residents in early 2023, the government has approved vital relief funds for the rehabilitation of Joshimath, an ancient town in Uttarakhand. The funding is part of a previously announced relief package aimed at supporting those affected by the disaster.
Speaking at a rally in Joshimath on Wednesday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed his gratitude, stating, "I want to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his support in the redevelopment of Joshimath, and we will now accelerate the rehabilitation efforts here."
The central government has sanctioned Rs 1,640 crores under the 'Recovery of Reconstruction' scheme to aid in these efforts.
Chief Minister Dhami emphasised the crucial role of the Municipal Chairperson in the redevelopment initiatives for Joshimath. "The Municipal Chairperson will have a significant responsibility in any redevelopment efforts undertaken in Joshimath," Dhami stated, highlighting the importance of local leadership in addressing the ongoing challenges faced by the town.
The Geological Survey of India has reported that Joshimath has been grappling with land subsidence issues for nearly five decades, forcing many residents to migrate.
Cracks in homes and buildings were first observed in 2021. Additionally, the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand has consistently faced problems related to landslides and flooding.
Atul Sati, convenor of the Joshimath Bachao Sangharsh Samiti, told The New Indian Express, "The Mishra Committee report of 1976 indicated that the area where Joshimath is located has a subsurface composed of sand and stone deposits rather than solid rock. The entire region is built on an ancient landslide zone."
In January 2023, a significant number of land subsidence cases were reported, resulting in damage to approximately 65 per cent of homes in Joshimath.
This alarming situation prompted serious concerns from both the state and central governments, leading to a thorough survey conducted by a team of experts and the formulation of a comprehensive redevelopment plan.
The rehabilitation efforts mark a crucial step towards addressing the long-standing issues faced by Joshimath and ensuring the safety and welfare of its residents.