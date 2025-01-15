Central Government allocates Rs 1,640 crores for rehabilitation of Joshimath

DEHRADUN: In response to the catastrophic land subsidence that displaced over 1,000 residents in early 2023, the government has approved vital relief funds for the rehabilitation of Joshimath, an ancient town in Uttarakhand. The funding is part of a previously announced relief package aimed at supporting those affected by the disaster.

Speaking at a rally in Joshimath on Wednesday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed his gratitude, stating, "I want to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his support in the redevelopment of Joshimath, and we will now accelerate the rehabilitation efforts here."

The central government has sanctioned Rs 1,640 crores under the 'Recovery of Reconstruction' scheme to aid in these efforts.

Chief Minister Dhami emphasised the crucial role of the Municipal Chairperson in the redevelopment initiatives for Joshimath. "The Municipal Chairperson will have a significant responsibility in any redevelopment efforts undertaken in Joshimath," Dhami stated, highlighting the importance of local leadership in addressing the ongoing challenges faced by the town.