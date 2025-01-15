Chhattisgarh to expedite selection process for its new DGP through a panel

The state government had earlier submitted a panel with the names of three senior IPS officers to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), which later reverted with some queries. The panel comprised two IPS officers from the 1992 batch Arun Dev Gautam and Pawan Deo and one from the 1994 batch, Himanshu Gupta.

Speculations are rife that the name of G P Singh (1994-batch), who was compulsorily retired in July 2023 but reinstated in service by the Ministry of Home Affairs a month ago, is likely to be included in the revised list of the panel that will soon be sent to the UPSC by the state home department.

According to sources, the names of SRP Kalluri (1994-batch) and Pradip Gupta (1995-batch) might also be considered, as both will be completing 30 years of service by the first week of February.

Currently, the Chhattisgarh police have four DGP-rank officers.

Usually, the state sends the names of senior IPS officers to the UPSC as likely candidates to be appointed as DGP. The UPSC then draws up a list of the three most acceptable officers, and the state is free to appoint anyone from the suggested names.