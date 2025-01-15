Cutting-edge tech in Uttarakhand local body elections; AI set to make campaign debut

Congress spokesperson Ashish Nautiyal, who is campaigning for his wife Radha Nautiyal, said, “Candidates are using video calls not only to promote themselves but also to allow voters to access their voter slips with just a click.”

Various agencies offer packages to choose. Once selected, the agency takes up the campaign responsibility.

Balraj Suri, involved in printing promotional materials, said, “BJP, Congress and independent candidates are utilising these services. In Dehradun, agencies are focused on marketing candidates. Their offerings range from booth kits to AI digital promotion and social media packages.”