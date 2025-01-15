ED arrests ex-Excise minister, son in Chhattisgarh’s alleged liquor scam
RAIPUR: Six-time Congress MLA Kawasi Lakhma, a former excise minister, has been remanded to Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody for seven days in connection with the alleged Chhattisgarh liquor scam. The order was passed by the special PMLA court in Raipur on Wednesday.
Earlier in the day, Lakhma and his son Harish, who had appeared before the ED for the third time, were arrested by the central probe agency. Lakhma, who was expected to appear with his chartered accountant, arrived alone. He was later produced before the court under high security.
The ED had sought a 14-day remand; however, the court granted custody for seven days. This marks the first arrest of a cabinet-ranked minister from the former Bhupesh Baghel government and the second Congress MLA arrested, following Devendra Yadav, who has been in jail since August last year in connection with the arson and violence at the Baloda Bazar collectorate premises.
Both Lakhma and his son underwent medical examinations before being remanded to custody. The ED is investigating the Congress leader's alleged involvement under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. During raids, the agency reportedly seized incriminating documents and digital records linked to the case.
Lakhma, a legislator from Konta in Sukma district and a prominent tribal face in Bastar, claimed innocence. "I am illiterate and used to sign wherever I was asked as the excise minister. I was framed, and the voices of the poor are being suppressed under the present regime," he stated.
State Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao criticised Lakhma's defence, saying, "How can anyone involved think they will be exonerated simply by claiming illiteracy? The law will take its own course."
The ED alleges that proceeds of crime amounting to approximately ₹2,161 crore were generated in the scam. The agency had conducted extensive searches on 28th December at multiple locations linked to Lakhma, his son, and Raju Sahu, president of Sukma municipality. Both Lakhma and his son were summoned for questioning in Raipur on 3rd January.
In 2023, the ED claimed that a criminal syndicate operated illegal bribe collections by controlling high-level management in key state departments and public sector units in Chhattisgarh.
Congress leaders have criticised the ED’s actions. "Whenever there are elections in Chhattisgarh—be it urban bodies or panchayat polls—senior Congress leaders are targeted through ED actions. We will fight," said Sushil Anand Shukla, chairman of the Congress media cell.