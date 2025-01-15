ED arrests ex-Excise minister, son in Chhattisgarh’s alleged liquor scam

RAIPUR: Six-time Congress MLA Kawasi Lakhma, a former excise minister, has been remanded to Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody for seven days in connection with the alleged Chhattisgarh liquor scam. The order was passed by the special PMLA court in Raipur on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Lakhma and his son Harish, who had appeared before the ED for the third time, were arrested by the central probe agency. Lakhma, who was expected to appear with his chartered accountant, arrived alone. He was later produced before the court under high security.

The ED had sought a 14-day remand; however, the court granted custody for seven days. This marks the first arrest of a cabinet-ranked minister from the former Bhupesh Baghel government and the second Congress MLA arrested, following Devendra Yadav, who has been in jail since August last year in connection with the arson and violence at the Baloda Bazar collectorate premises.

Both Lakhma and his son underwent medical examinations before being remanded to custody. The ED is investigating the Congress leader's alleged involvement under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. During raids, the agency reportedly seized incriminating documents and digital records linked to the case.