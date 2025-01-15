Guwahati Diary| Assam 4th in NY Times’ must-visit places

Assam 4th in NY Times’ must visit places

The state has been ranked 4th on The New York Times list of “52 Places to Visit in 2025”. The New York Times report cited Assam’s attractions – Charaideo Moidams, Kaziranga National Park, Rang Ghar, tea gardens etc. The one-horned rhino fame Kaziranga National Park and Charaideo Moidams have already made it to UNESCO World Heritage list. CM Himanta Biswa Sarma posted on X, “Visiting #AwesomeAssam won’t just bring you closer to nature, it will bring you closer to your inner self. Still undecided on your visit to Assam? Check @nytimes’ list of 52 Places to Go and pack your bags ASAP!.”

Kaziranga marks Pori’s b’day with celebration

The first birthday of Pori, the youngest member of Kaziranga’s family of elephants, was celebrated in a grand manner recently. The day began with a general health checkup of the elephants by a team of vets, followed by a special treat of seasonal fruits – banana, sugarcane, oranges and apples. Kaziranga has 65 departmental elephants and 39 private elephants. The private elephants are engaged in tourism at the national park. “Pori was a bit shy and largely stood close to her watchful mother Bhadoi. Her playmate Gadapani, a 2-year-old male elephant calf, was all playful and curious about the fruit treats. The visitors enjoyed the celebration,” an official statement said.

Public help sought to mitigate pothole menace

The Assam government wants to deal with the problem of potholes with cooperation from public. CM Sarma said the problem could be mitigated through an app with public support. He wants officials to develop an app so people can draw the government’s attention to potholes for quick solution. “If you come across a pothole, you can take a photo and upload it on the app. The public works department will attend to it,” Sarma said. He said he asked his officers to develop the app, adding initially, it will be for Guwahati, Tezpur, Jorhat, Dibrugarh and Silchar.

Prasanta mazumdar

Our correspondent in Guwahati

prasantamazumdar@newindianexpress.com