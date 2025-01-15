Himachal Pradesh govt to set up Special Task Force to combat drug abuse and organised crime

CHANDIGARH: The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to set up a Special Task Force (STF) to deal with drug trafficking cases. The aim is to combat drug abuse and dismantle organized crime networks.

The decision comes in the backdrop of a 40 percent surge in cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act over the past 14 years and the doubling of heroin-related cases from 29 percent to 50 percent between 2019 to 2023.

The Special Task Force (STF) will be established under Additional Director General of Police or Inspector General of Police and this initiative aims to make the state drug-free and foster a healthy and civilized society.

The STF will be equipped with a dedicated commando force, with personnel undergoing specialized training on anti-narcotics and organized crime in collaboration with the Narcotics Control Bureau.

Half of the STF personnel will be recruited specifically for this purpose, while the remaining staff will be drawn from the existing Police Department.

The primary objectives of the STF include disrupting and dismantling drug trafficking networks, taking action against drug kingpins and organized gangs, and strengthening intelligence gathering through faster forensic protocols.

The task force will conduct coordinated raids, seize illicit assets linked to the drug trade, and implement preventive detention of habitual offenders.

The STF will independently register and investigate cases through STF Police Stations or in collaboration with local police and special units at the range, district, or subdivision level. It will also monitor the activities of de-addiction centers to prevent their misuse.

To strengthen its operations, the STF will operate across three zones headed by Superintendents of Police in Dharamshala, Parwanoo and Mandi, with its headquarters in Shimla.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that drug abuse has become a global challenge requiring stringent measures. He said, "the state government has enacted laws to curb this menace including provisions for confiscating the properties of offenders involved in drug trafficking.”

Additionally, the state government aims to promote rehabilitation over punitive measures by expanding access to addiction treatment and compassionate rehabilitation programmes.

"Community engagement will be enhanced through initiatives like the “Him Veer” program and “Him Dost,” along with statewide awareness campaigns in schools and colleges. To ensure swift justice, the Government plans to establish special courts for NDPS cases and focus on fast-track investigations and prosecutions,” said Sukhu.