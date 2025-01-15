India, Bangladesh set for four-day talks on border fencing, infiltration

NEW DELHI: India and Bangladesh will hold a four-day Director General (DG)-level meeting here beginning 16 January, with several issues on the agenda, including fencing and the rise in infiltration attempts, officials said on Wednesday.

The delegation-level talks, led by the DG of the Border Security Force (BSF) from the Indian side and the chief of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) from Bangladesh, mark the first such meeting since the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government on 5 August 2024. Officials noted that this deliberation had been postponed twice earlier.

The 55th edition of these bi-annual talks will be held from 16 to 19 February, as the agenda has been finalised, they added.

One of the primary topics is expected to be the objections raised by Bangladesh regarding the construction of an "agreed upon" single-row fence along approximately 92 identified patches spanning 95.8 km of the 4,096 km international border between the two nations, sources said.

Last week, the issue of obstruction to the fence construction along the Indian border gained attention after both nations summoned the respective High Commissioners to their national capitals.