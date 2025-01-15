Lalu gives green light for Ram Vilas Paswan's brother Pashupati Paras to join Bihar Grand Alliance

PATNA: Ahead of the Bihar assembly elections, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has intensified efforts to strengthen the Opposition Grand Alliance in the state. RJD chief Lalu Prasad is reported to have given his assent to former Union minister and Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP) chief Pashupati Kumar Paras to join the 'Mahagathbandhan' (Grand Alliance).
On Wednesday, Lalu attended a 'Dahi-Chura' feast organised by Paras’ party on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. During the meeting, Paras, the brother of the late Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan, received a nod from Lalu to join the Opposition camp. However, Paras stated that it was too early to draw any conclusions.
Lalu confirmed his approval when responding to media questions on the possibility of Paras joining the Mahagathbandhan. The remarks were made at Paras’ residence, where the RJD leader had participated in the ‘Dahi-Chura’ feast. Lalu was accompanied by his elder son and MLA, Tej Pratap Yadav.
On Tuesday evening, Paras had visited the residence of former chief minister Rabri Devi, where Lalu resides, and invited him to the feast.
Paras also invited Chief Minister and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar to the event, though the latter did not attend. Paras notably did not invite his nephew, LJP (RV) chief Chirag Paswan. When questioned, Paras said, "He [Chirag] had also not invited me."
Speaking to the media, Paras said: "It would be a bit early to comment on this. I have an old and family relationship with Lalu. Wherever we meet, I welcome him respectfully. He is our respected leader, an elder brother... It would be too early to say anything in this regard."
When asked whether the doors of the NDA were now closed for him, Paras replied, "There are still 10 months left before the assembly elections, and nothing can be said right now."
Regarding Nitish’s absence from the feast, Paras remarked: "I invited people from all parties, including the NDA, RJD, Congress, and Left parties. I requested them to come for the feast. People from all parties came. I had also invited the Chief Minister, but he did not come, so ask him."
Paras has been under pressure within the NDA since his nephew Chirag Paswan emerged as a more formidable figure in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
The Bihar assembly election is scheduled for October-November this year. The NDA has already announced that it will contest the polls under the leadership of Nitish Kumar.
Meanwhile, the NDA held a joint meeting of its allies in Bagaha, West Champaran, to strategise for the upcoming elections.