Lalu gives green light for Ram Vilas Paswan's brother Pashupati Paras to join Bihar Grand Alliance

PATNA: Ahead of the Bihar assembly elections, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has intensified efforts to strengthen the Opposition Grand Alliance in the state. RJD chief Lalu Prasad is reported to have given his assent to former Union minister and Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP) chief Pashupati Kumar Paras to join the 'Mahagathbandhan' (Grand Alliance).

On Wednesday, Lalu attended a 'Dahi-Chura' feast organised by Paras’ party on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. During the meeting, Paras, the brother of the late Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan, received a nod from Lalu to join the Opposition camp. However, Paras stated that it was too early to draw any conclusions.

Lalu confirmed his approval when responding to media questions on the possibility of Paras joining the Mahagathbandhan. The remarks were made at Paras’ residence, where the RJD leader had participated in the ‘Dahi-Chura’ feast. Lalu was accompanied by his elder son and MLA, Tej Pratap Yadav.

On Tuesday evening, Paras had visited the residence of former chief minister Rabri Devi, where Lalu resides, and invited him to the feast.

Paras also invited Chief Minister and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar to the event, though the latter did not attend. Paras notably did not invite his nephew, LJP (RV) chief Chirag Paswan. When questioned, Paras said, "He [Chirag] had also not invited me."