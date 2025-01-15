Maha Kumbh may generate Rs 2-4L crore in 46-day-long mela

LUCKNOW: The biggest congregation of humanity at the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj may also rake in mind-boggling revenues, even contributing one percent to the national GDP.

In terms of numbers, industry and UP government sources peg Kumbh revenues at anywhere between Rs 2-4 lakh crore.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath calculates it this way: Each of the 40 crore expected people spending Rs 5,000 a head totals Rs 2 lakh crore.

Some say the per capita spending may go up to Rs 10,000, doubling the estimated revenue. The budget for the mega event is around Rs 7,500 crore. The state’s share came to Rs 5,400 crore and the Centre’s, Rs 2,100 crore.