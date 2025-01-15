Mahakumbh: Organisations, locals, volunteers run special kitchens to feed 20,000 pilgrims daily

LUCKNOW: With around five crore devotees having taken the holy dip at the Sangam, the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati, during the first two days of Mahakumbh-2025, numerous kitchens are operating across the mela premises offering bhandaras to the visitors of this magnitude so that no one goes hungry.

Living by the ethos of ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’ (guest is our God), the Uttar Pradesh government has also pitched in by inviting the Akshaya Patra Foundation to feed devotees attending the Mahakumbh with clean, nutritious and home-made food.

The foundation has set up a special camp at Sector 5 which started operations on January 13, the day of Paush Poornima when the congregation commenced.

With the intent to serve at least 20,000 devotees and visitors daily, Akshaya Patra Foundation and Hare Krishna Movement (ISKCON Bangalore) have a customised kitchen equipped with equipment to prepare food for thousands of devotees through donors.

From cooking to delivery, the temporary kitchen is operating daily with cleanliness and quality control being its top priorities.

According to Shri Bharatarshabha Das, national president, Akshaya Patra Foundation, the kitchen assures delicious and nutritious food while maintaining the highest standards of cleanliness.

“The kitchen adheres to top food safety management standards such as Operational Preparedness (OPRP) and Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points (HACCP). We ensure to source high quality raw material and maintain hygiene while preparing the food,” says Bharatarshabha Das.

Besides, Akshya Patra, which is striving to feed thousands of devotees daily, a sense of community, compassion and service is in the air on Mela premises as locals also joined the holy initiative, irrespective of religion and sect, to serve the devotees by organising bhandaras across the Mela and the whole of Prayagraj city.

The approach roads, including Jhunsi, Naini, Chowk, railway station, Phaphamau, Sulem Sarai, Civil Lines, Church Lane, Allahpur and Old Katra, to Mela premises are dotted with bhandaras serving khichadi, poori-sabji, tea, kheer, biscuits and desi ghee laddus to the devotees.

Corporate houses, private companies and social groups are seen together offering food and snacks free of cost to the pilgrims walking long distances to reach the mela area and Sangam ghats.

“Every year we arrange bhandaras for the pilgrims anticipating the blessings. However, we were so busy serving the pilgrims that despite all efforts we failed to get Makarsankranti snan,” said Lokesh Saxena, a native of Prayagraj busy serving khichadi potions in disposable plates.

Saxena feels feeding the tired and hungry pilgrims is greater service to the Almighty than taking the dip.