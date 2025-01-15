Mahakumbh: Renouncing professions, luxuries, many tread on sanatan path seeking spiritual fulfillment

LUCKNOW: Comparing himself with Farhan Qureshi, played by R Madhavan in 3 Idiots, the 2009 Bollywood hit, he claims that he left engineering to follow his passion for photography. He is Abhay Singh, now known as IIT Baba by some and Engineer Baba by others, found on the Sangam ghats attending Mahakumbh.

Reflecting on the growing pull among youth towards Sanatan, especially among professionals, it is not only Engineer Baba but many like him, from various walks of life, could be seen attending Mahakumbh as they have taken to the spiritual path renouncing worldly pursuits.

Abhay Singh, the Engineer Baba, is a native of Harayana. He claims to be a former aerospace engineering student from IIT-Bombay.

“I studied for four years at IIT-Bombay... Did MDS from there. But there was something amiss. Soon, I developed interest in arts and photography. Leaving IIT-Bombay, I started teaching physics at a coaching centre for one year to clear the entrance test to learn photography,” he said.

Singh, in the form of an ascetic, clad in saffron with Rudraksh around his neck, seems content with his decision to leave prestigious IIT-Bombay and a promising future to follow the path of spirituality. “Keep following the path of knowledge and wisdom, but you will end up right here, to your roots,” says the Baba claiming that he has realised the real truth of life.

He is drawing devotees to him with his unique approach, blending scientific knowledge with spiritual wisdom. Using diagrams and visual presentations, he simplifies complex spiritual concepts, making them relatable to modern minds.

"Science helps explain the physical world, but its deeper study inevitably leads one towards spirituality. A true understanding of life ultimately brings one closer to spirituality," he preaches the devotees.

Active on social media with 4,145 followers on Instagram, Engineer Baba’s videos on Instagram pertain to spirituality, resurgence and revival of humanity, future and destruction, meditation and bhakti movement.