Meta India apologises for Mark Zuckerberg’s statement on 2024 Lok Sabha elections

Meta India has issued an apology following the controversial statement by its CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, regarding the outcome of India’s 2024 elections. In a recent comment, Zuckerberg claimed that the incumbent government in India lost the elections due to its handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meta India’s vice president Shivnath Thukral posted the apology on Tuesday in response to Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's post on X, calling out Zuckerberg's statement as "factually incorrect."

"Mark's observation that many incumbent parties were not re-elected in 2024 elections holds true for several countries, BUT not India."

"We would like to apologise for this inadvertent error, " Thukral wrote as a comment on Vaishnaw's post.

Thukral also emphasised that India is a key market for the American tech giant. "We look forward to being at the centre of its innovative future," he added.