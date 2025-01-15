Meta India apologises for Mark Zuckerberg’s statement on 2024 Lok Sabha elections

Meta India has issued an apology following the controversial statement by its CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, regarding the outcome of India’s 2024 elections. In a recent comment, Zuckerberg claimed that the incumbent government in India lost the elections due to its handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Meta India’s vice president Shivnath Thukral posted the apology on Tuesday in response to Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's post on X, calling out Zuckerberg's statement as "factually incorrect."
"Mark's observation that many incumbent parties were not re-elected in 2024 elections holds true for several countries, BUT not India."
"We would like to apologise for this inadvertent error, " Thukral wrote as a comment on Vaishnaw's post.
Thukral also emphasised that India is a key market for the American tech giant. "We look forward to being at the centre of its innovative future," he added.
Zuckerberg’s remarks were made during a podcast with Joe Rogan, where he cited India as an example of the global dissatisfaction with the government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.
He suggested that, following the pandemic, most incumbent governments, including India, lost in the subsequent elections.
“Reaction on Covid probably caused the breakdown in trust in a lot of governments around the world. 2024 was the big election year around the world and a lot of countries like India and tons of countries that had elections and incumbents basically lost every single one. There is some sort of global phenomena—whether it was inflation because of the economic policies to deal with Covid or just how the governments dealt with covid—seems to have this effect that’s global, not just the US…there was like a very broad decrease in trust at least in the set incumbents and maybe in sort of these democratic institutions overall,” Zuckerberg told Rogan.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey, who leads the parliamentary committee on communications and information technology, has said on Tuesday that his team would summon Meta over Zuckerberg’s controversial statement.
“My committee will summon Meta for this misinformation. Incorrect information tarnishes the image of any democratic country,” Dubey wrote on X.
He further stated, “The organization will have to apologise to the Indian Parliament and the people of this country for this mistake.”