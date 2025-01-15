Mysterious disease in J&K’s Rajouri village leaves 14 dead in a month

SRINAGAR: A mysterious disease has spread in the remote Badhaal village of the border district of Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir. So far, 14 people, including 11 children from three families, have died from the disease, and the cause of these deaths has not been identified. Neurotoxins have been found in the samples of the deceased, which are currently being further investigated.

Officials said a 6-year-old girl, Safina Kousar, daughter of Mohammad Aslam, died at SMGS Hospital, Jammu, today due to the mysterious disease.

On Monday, two people, Mohammad Yousuf, 65, and Mohammad Maroof, 10, son of Mohammad Aslam, died from the same illness.

Aslam lost two more children, Zahoor Ahmed, 14, and Nabeena Akhtar, 5, to the disease on Sunday.

The first deaths linked to the mysterious disease occurred on December 7, 2024, when five members of a family, including the head of the household, died.

Five days later, on December 12, 2024, three children died from the illness.

The children who died exhibited symptoms including fever, sweating, vomiting, dehydration, and episodic loss of consciousness.

The disease has caused widespread panic in the village, with residents expressing great concern for their health. The village has a population of approximately 5,700.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Rajouri, Dr. Manohar Lal, told this newspaper that three adults and 11 children have died from the mysterious disease so far.