PM Modi highlights India’s growing maritime strength as Navy inducts three warships

“This is the first time that the tri-commissioning of a destroyer, frigate, and submarine is being done,” Modi said. He further emphasised that all three platforms were indigenously built, which was a source of national pride.

“Today's programme links our glorious heritage with our future aspirations,” he said, adding that India has a rich history related to long sea voyages, commerce, naval defence, and shipbuilding.

The prime minister pointed out that the newly commissioned platforms, including the INS Nilgiri, dedicated to the maritime legacy of the Chola dynasty, and the Surat warship, which reflects Gujarat’s historical maritime connections with West Asia, were examples of this progress.

Modi also highlighted the commissioning of the Vagsheer submarine, the sixth in the P75 class, following the earlier commissioning of the first submarine, Kalvari. These new platforms, he said, will enhance both India's security and progress.

"India is today recognised as a reliable and responsible partner globally, especially in the Global South," Modi said, adding that India considers the defence and security of the entire region as its responsibility.

He also stressed the importance of protecting territorial waters, ensuring freedom of navigation, and securing trade supply lines and sea routes for economic progress and energy security.

Modi noted India’s commitment to investing in new shipping routes and sea lanes of communication, adding that India has emerged as the first responder in the Indian Ocean Region.

He also highlighted India's growing economic cooperation with ASEAN, Australia, Gulf countries, and African nations, attributing this success to India’s presence and capabilities in the region.

The prime minister emphasised the dual importance of the induction event from both military and economic perspectives.

Modi acknowledged the adoption of self-reliance by India’s armed forces over the past decade. He mentioned that over 5,000 items and equipment have been identified by the armed forces to be produced domestically rather than imported.

The Prime Minister expressed satisfaction with the Navy’s expansion of the Make in India initiative, acknowledging the vital role of Mazagon Dockyard.

Over the past decade, 33 ships and seven submarines have been inducted into the Navy, with 39 out of 40 naval vessels being built in Indian shipyards. This includes the INS Vikrant aircraft carrier and nuclear submarines like INS Arihant and INS Arighaat.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh described the event as historic, highlighting the growing strength of not just the Indian Navy but the country as a whole in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

He noted that over 75% of the content of INS Surat and INS Nilgiri was developed in India, with indigenous content continuously increasing across other platforms being manufactured in the country.

"On one hand, we are producing big platforms domestically, and on the other, our focus is on low-cost, high-impact systems, which will make our armed forces more potent in a short time," Singh said.

He added that India’s rapid modernisation efforts have ensured a balanced mix of capabilities.

On the occasion of 2025 being declared the 'Year of Reforms' in the Ministry of Defence, Singh expressed his commitment to implementing the necessary reforms for the Ministry and the three Services. He was confident that many reforms would be implemented by the end of the year, taking India’s defence sector to greater heights.

In his address, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi expressed confidence that the three newly commissioned platforms would significantly enhance the capabilities of the Indian Navy and further strengthen its role in safeguarding maritime interests.

Tripathi attributed the success of the commissioning ceremony to the hard work and efficiency of all involved, including personnel from Mazagon Dockyard, NHQ, Western Naval Command, Warship Overseeing Team, and field units.