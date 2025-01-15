Political heat grows in Jharkhand as JMM's Dulal Bhuiyan eyes BJP switch after Raghubar Das return

RANCHI: The political landscape in Jharkhand has started to heat up following the return of Raghubar Das to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
After the recent induction of senior leader Champai Soren into the BJP, another veteran Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader, former minister and three-time MLA Dulal Bhuiyan, is reportedly on the verge of joining the party.
According to BJP sources, Bhuiyan has been in regular contact with Das and is expected to join the party within a day or two.
People close to Bhuiyan have revealed his growing dissatisfaction with the JMM, claiming that the party no longer respects its senior leaders.
"Senior leaders were given respect till the command of the party was in the hands of Shibu Soren, but since he is not active these days due to his ill health, party workers and senior leaders are being ignored by his successors," they said.
Bhuiyan himself admitted that he is in talks with Das and will make his decision based on guidance from him. “Raghubar Das has been an old political friend of mine, and we have prior experience of working together,” Bhuiyan stated.
He added that, given the new political equations in Jharkhand, he is prepared to join the BJP along with his team. Bhuiyan’s son, Viplav Bhuiyan, is also likely to join the BJP. Notably, Viplav contested the Jugsalai Assembly seat in Jamshedpur as an independent candidate after being denied a ticket by the JMM, but he lost.
JMM General Secretary Vinod Pandy, commenting on the matter, said, “Bhuiyan has to take a call on his next move. But, if he has any grievances, he should put them at the right forum.”
Meanwhile, Raghubar Das has returned to action, making statements aimed at energising the BJP cadre. There is speculation that Das might either replace Babulal Marandi as the state president or be given another senior role, given his credentials as a cadre-based leader.
Das, who joined the Jan Sangh as an ordinary cadre in the 1970s, is widely regarded as an ideologically committed politician.
Das became the first non-tribal chief minister of Jharkhand, completing a full five-year term due to his strong connections within the party cadre and his dedication.
The BJP’s decision to appoint him as Odisha’s governor was seen as a move to strengthen Marandi’s influence in Jharkhand. However, Marandi’s leadership has not yielded results, with the BJP failing to wrest control from the JMM-led coalition in the 2024 elections.
The BJP is now under pressure to consolidate support among Jharkhand’s 74 per cent non-tribal population, especially given that the state’s tribal population, comprising 26 per cent, largely supports the JMM-led coalition.
The recent defections of influential JMM leaders like Champai Soren and the potential inclusion of Bhuiyan are part of a larger BJP strategy to solidify its position in the state.
Champai Soren’s switch to the BJP has already created significant ripples, and Dulal Bhuiyan’s likely defection is expected to further bolster the party’s foothold in Jharkhand.