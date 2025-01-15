Raghubar Das returns, Jharkhand politics heats up: JMM Dulal Bhuiyan likely to join BJP

RANCHI: The political landscape in Jharkhand has started to heat up following the return of Raghubar Das to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

After the recent induction of senior leader Champai Soren into the BJP, another veteran Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader, former minister and three-time MLA Dulal Bhuiyan, is reportedly on the verge of joining the party.

According to BJP sources, Bhuiyan has been in regular contact with Das and is expected to join the party within a day or two.

People close to Bhuiyan have revealed his growing dissatisfaction with the JMM, claiming that the party no longer respects its senior leaders.

"Senior leaders were given respect till the command of the party was in the hands of Shibu Soren, but since he is not active these days due to his ill health, party workers and senior leaders are being ignored by his successors," they said.

Bhuiyan himself admitted that he is in talks with Das and will make his decision based on guidance from him. “Raghubar Das has been an old political friend of mine, and we have prior experience of working together,” Bhuiyan stated.