'RSS chief's remarks on Constitution, India's freedom amounts to treason': Rahul Gandhi

NEW DELHI: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday criticized Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s (RSS) Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat stating his remark about India’s “true independence” after the Ram temple consecration amounts to treason.

“Yesterday, in a speech, the chief of the RSS said that India never achieved true independence in 1947, but rather when the Ram Mandir was built. He says that the Constitution was not the symbol of our freedom. What he said is treason. Because he is stating that the Constitution is invalid and everything. In any other country, he would have been arrested and tried,” Gandhi said.

Gandhi said that Bhagwat’s remark was an insult to every Indian citizen.

“To say that India did not get independence in 1947 is an insult to every Indian. And it is time to stop listening to this nonsense that these people think they can keep parroting out and shouting,” Gandhi said.

Speaking at the inauguration of Congress’ new headquarters at Kotla Road near Rouse Avenue District Court Complex in central Delhi, the Congress leader also said that there is a ‘serious’ problem in the country’s election system and the Election Commission (EC) should be transparent.