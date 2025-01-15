'RSS chief's remarks on Constitution, India's freedom amounts to treason': Rahul Gandhi

NEW DELHI: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday criticized Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s (RSS) Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat stating his remark about India’s “true independence” after the Ram temple consecration amounts to treason.
“Yesterday, in a speech, the chief of the RSS said that India never achieved true independence in 1947, but rather when the Ram Mandir was built. He says that the Constitution was not the symbol of our freedom. What he said is treason. Because he is stating that the Constitution is invalid and everything. In any other country, he would have been arrested and tried,” Gandhi said.
Gandhi said that Bhagwat’s remark was an insult to every Indian citizen.
“To say that India did not get independence in 1947 is an insult to every Indian. And it is time to stop listening to this nonsense that these people think they can keep parroting out and shouting,” Gandhi said.
Speaking at the inauguration of Congress’ new headquarters at Kotla Road near Rouse Avenue District Court Complex in central Delhi, the Congress leader also said that there is a ‘serious’ problem in the country’s election system and the Election Commission (EC) should be transparent.
Referring to the Maharashtra elections, he said that something had gone wrong in the state polls and the Congress leaders were uncomfortable with the way the EC operates.
“The sudden appearance of almost one crore new voters between the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections in Maharashtra is problematic. The Election Commission has to provide a voters’ list with names and addresses of those who voted in the Vidhan Sabha election. However, the Election Commission has refused to provide this information,” he said.
He said that it was their sacred responsibility to explain why this had happened.
“Why would the Election Commission refuse to make the voters' list transparent? What purpose does it serve by not providing us with the list, and why are they withholding it? It is the Election Commission's duty to provide transparency," he stated.
"This is something that every congressman and every opposition member must keep in mind. There is a serious problem with our election system, and it is the Election Commission's duty to be transparent,” he added.
The Congress got its permanent headquarters exactly 47 years after the party made bungalow no. 24, Akbar Road its temporary head office. Parliamentary Party chief Sonia Gandhi inaugurated the office.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chief Rahul Gandhi, Congress general secretaries Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and KC Venugopal including many senior leaders were present on the occasion.
The event began with hoisting of the party flag followed by rendition of Vande Matram and the national anthem. Sonia led the inauguration ceremony with Kharge. She asked him to join her to do the ribbon cutting ceremony.
“Congress party’s new headquarters “Indira Bhawan” has been built on the foundation of democracy, nationalism, secularism, inclusive development and social justice. Symbolising the 140-year-old glorious history of the Indian National Congress, the walls here narrate the great saga of truth, non-violence, sacrifice, struggle and patriotism,” said Kharge on the occasion.