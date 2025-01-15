Six Dead, hundreds injured as kite strings cause injuries during Gujarat’s Uttarayan festival

Amid Makar Sankranti celebrations in Gujarat, six people have tragically lost their lives due to kite strings.

In Rajkot, a biker was killed when a kite string cut his throat. Similarly, in Surendranagar's Odu village, Ishwarbhai Thakor also died from a kite string injury. In another incident, 5-year-old Kunal from Rahatlav village in Halol died when a kite string severed his throat while he was riding with his father. Despite being rushed to Halol Sub-District Hospital, Kunal succumbed to his injuries shortly after treatment began.

In Kadi's Kasba area, a woman was electrocuted while attempting to remove a kite string tangled in an electric wire, and tragically, her brother also died from electrocution while trying to save her.