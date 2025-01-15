Six Dead, hundreds injured as kite strings cause injuries during Gujarat’s Uttarayan festival

AHMEDABAD: As Gujarat celebrates Uttarayan on January 14th, tragedy has struck, with six lives claimed by kite strings. The sharp, glass-coated strings have caused severe injuries, with many victims being rushed to hospitals after suffering throat cuts. On the day of the festival itself, the state's emergency services were stretched thin, with 108 ambulances deployed in response to urgent calls from various cities. By 9 PM on January 14th, the 108 emergency helpline had already fielded 4,256 calls, highlighting the scale of the crisis amidst the festivities.
In Rajkot, a biker was killed when a kite string cut his throat. Similarly, in Surendranagar's Odu village, Ishwarbhai Thakor also died from a kite string injury. In another incident, 5-year-old Kunal from Rahatlav village in Halol died when a kite string severed his throat while he was riding with his father. Despite being rushed to Halol Sub-District Hospital, Kunal succumbed to his injuries shortly after treatment began.
In Kadi's Kasba area, a woman was electrocuted while attempting to remove a kite string tangled in an electric wire, and tragically, her brother also died from electrocution while trying to save her.
Another tragic incident occurred in Mehsana district during the Uttarayan celebrations. Mansaji Ragunji Thakor, 35, from Vadbar village, Vadnagar taluka, died from a fatal rope injury.
The incident unfolded when Mansaji was returning home on his bike after work in the afternoon, and a rope suddenly struck his neck. He was rushed to Vadnagar Civil Hospital with severe injuries, but despite medical efforts, he succumbed to his wounds during treatment.
Six throat-slitting incidents have been reported in Vadodara city during the Uttarayan festival, with five victims currently receiving treatment. Among the casualties, 35-year-old Madhuri Kaushikbhai Patel from Chhani tragically died after being strangled by a rope.
Increased injuries to animals, birds, and people have been reported during the Uttarayan festival. By 6 PM, Karuna Animal Ambulance had fielded 1,402 emergency calls, with 758 for animals and 644 for birds.
Jashwant Prajapati, Chief Operating Officer of 108 Emergency Services, confirmed that extensive preparations were made in advance to handle medical emergencies during both Uttarayan and Vasi Uttarayan.
The two-day festival typically sees a surge in vehicle accidents, falls from roofs, kite string injuries, assaults, and electric shocks, all of which the 108 service is ready to manage continuously.
Normally handling 3,000 to 4,000 emergency cases daily, 108 anticipates a 70% increase in calls on January 14 and 15, with an estimated 4,900 cases on the 14th and 4,500 on the 15th.