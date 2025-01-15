Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh launches BJP’s 'Sankalp Patra' ahead of local body polls

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami unveiled the Bharatiya Janata Party's 'Sankalp Patra' at the state party headquarters on Wednesday, ahead of the urban body elections scheduled for 23rd January.

During the event, CM Dhami elaborated on the party's developmental vision and detailed the key initiatives planned for the next five years.

In his address, Chief Minister Dhami stated, “This vision document is not only a symbol of the triple-engine government’s strong commitment to urban development but also a solid and reliable guarantee from the Bharatiya Janata Party for the coming five years. This document is a testament to our leadership and dedication, clearly reflecting every step taken towards the overall development and prosperity of the people.”

Chief Minister Dhami emphasised the significance of the vision document, adding, “The important and far-reaching issues included in this resolution letter will undoubtedly serve as a milestone in improving the standard of living for every citizen in the state and the country under the able and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

He further remarked, “The BJP’s objective is to empower every section of society, whether urban or rural, and to provide them with the highest quality of life.”