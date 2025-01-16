12 Naxalites killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district

Twelve Naxalites were killed on Thursday during an intense gunfight with security forces in the forests of south Bijapur district, the police said.

The encounter, which began around 9 a.m., occurred as a joint team of security personnel conducted an anti-Naxalite operation in the region.

The operation involved personnel from the District Reserve Guard (DRG) across three districts, five battalions of the CRPF's elite jungle warfare unit, CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action), and the 229th battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).