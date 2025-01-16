13 workers injured after oven explodes in Agra bread factory

An oven explosion at a bread factory in the Hariparvat area's Transport Nagar left 13 workers injured on Thursday afternoon, with three of them in critical condition, according to police.

The incident occurred at the Medley Bread Factory around 1 PM, when more than 20 workers were on duty.

Factory manager Jitendra told PTI that, "We were working as usual when the oven suddenly burst. The ovens run on gas, and a leak might have triggered the explosion."