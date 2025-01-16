Amit Shah launches Fast-Track Immigration for seven airports

BENGALURU: Union Home Minister Amit Shah virtually launched a significant initiative from Ahmedabad on Thursday night aimed at making international travel seamless for Indian citizens and OCI cardholders.

The programme, titled ‘Fast Track Immigration – Trusted Traveller Program’ (FTI-TTP), is now operational at seven airports, including Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport, Hyderabad, Cochin, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Ahmedabad, according to a press release from the Press Information Bureau (PIB).

Passengers travelling from Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport can bypass traditional immigration counters by utilising e-gates if they register themselves on an online portal under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) spokesperson explained, “If prior registration is done, the flyer can bypass the immigration counters and get the clearance through e-gates. This will make the process much faster for those flying abroad.”

The PIB release further elaborated, “Its objective is to provide world-class immigration facilities to travellers, making international travel seamless and secure. Initially, this facility has been launched free of cost for Indian citizens and OCI cardholders.”