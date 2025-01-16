Assam government detects 220 illegal coal mines, judicial probe ordered into mine tragedy

GUWAHATI: The Assam government has detected 220 rat-hole coal mines in the Umrangso area of Dima Hasao district even as the flooded coal mine in the area still has 11 crore litres of water, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Thursday.

Briefing media after a meeting of his cabinet at Morigaon, Sarma said according to the initial assessment of the Geological Survey of India, Coal India Limited, Oil India Limited, National Disaster Response Force and Indian Navy, the mine had 14 crore litres of water.

“The mine still has 11 crore litres of water. Officers working on the ground told me it will take 25 to 60 days to pump out the water at the current speed. The Cabinet has approved continuous dewatering in the presence of Army engineers till we reach a logical conclusion,” Sarma said.

“After an examination, we found that the area has 220 mines. Based on satellite imageries, we will try to find out their origins. The Mines and Minerals Department will take steps to close all existing rathole mines wherever they are found, in consultation with central agencies,” he added.

Sarma said a judicial enquiry commission, headed by Justice (retired) Anima Hazarika of the Gauhati High Court, would be instituted to examine the coal mine tragedy and fix responsibility against responsible officers, individuals and institutions. The committee will submit its report to the government within three months.

Punish Nunisa, who allegedly operated the coal mine illegally, has been already arrested by the police.

Sarma said a standard operating procedure would be framed to enforce a blanket ban on rat-hole mining in the state. He added that a special investigation team (SIT) would be constituted to probe the entire incident based on the FIR already registered. The SIT will be monitored by the judicial probe panel, he added.

Stating that the bodies of four miners have been recovered so far and five others are suspected to be still trapped, Sarma said after 10 days since the incident, the possibility of the five being alive appeared remote.

The state government announced that ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh each would be provided to the next of kin of the four deceased. “The next of kin of the other five persons will also be provided Rs 10 lakh compensation whether they are found dead or alive,” Sarma said.

The tragedy occurred at the mine on January 6 following flooding. Multiple agencies are engaged in the rescue mission.