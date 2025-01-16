Bangladeshi youth arrested in Surat for posing as Indian citizen with fake documents

AHMEDABAD: In a major bust in Surat, Gujarat, the Surat Special Operations Group (SOG) arrested a Bangladeshi youth attempting to fraudulently pose as an Indian citizen using fake documents.
During questioning, the accused revealed he had been residing in a local slum for the past year and a half.
The man further disclosed that he had entered India illegally from Bangaon in West Bengal, crossing the Satkhira border after paying a Bangladeshi agent 1,000 Taka (Bangladeshi currency).
Acting on a tip-off, the Surat Special Operations Group (SOG) launched a raid on the Lalgate Paliya Ground slum, where they apprehended a 27-year-old Bangladeshi national, Yusuf Sardar, who had been fraudulently claiming Indian citizenship under a false identity.
Hailing from Bishnupur village in Bangladesh's Narail district, Sardar was found in possession of several forged documents, including a counterfeit Indian election card, a fake driving licence, an Aadhaar card, and a photocopy of a Bangladeshi passport.
In addition to the documents, a mobile phone was also seized from the accused during the operation.
During interrogation, accused Yusuf Sardar admitted, "I am a Bangladeshi citizen and illegally entered India from Bangaon in West Bengal, crossing the Satkhira border after paying 1,000 Taka to a Bangladeshi agent."
He further revealed that, about one and a half years ago, he travelled by train from Howrah railway station to Surat, where he had been working as a hired labourer in a local slum.
This latest incident is part of a troubling pattern of illegal infiltration in Gujarat.
In November 2024, Surat’s Special Operations Group (SOG) arrested Rasida Begum Jahangir Ali Sheikh, a Bangladeshi woman who had crossed into India illegally four years earlier after paying 15,000 Taka to a Bangladeshi agent.
After spending a year in Mumbai, she settled in Surat and worked in spas, living undetected until her arrest.
This follows a broader trend in Gujarat, with Surat Police reporting the apprehension of 22 illegal Bangladeshi nationals in 2023-24. In October 2024, Ahmedabad Police’s crime branch detained 48 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, including eight women and six minors, uncovering human trafficking and document forgery networks.
These incidents highlight growing concerns over cross-border infiltration and exploitation, posing significant national security risks.