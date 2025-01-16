Bangladeshi youth arrested in Surat for posing as Indian citizen with fake documents

AHMEDABAD: In a major bust in Surat, Gujarat, the Surat Special Operations Group (SOG) arrested a Bangladeshi youth attempting to fraudulently pose as an Indian citizen using fake documents.

During questioning, the accused revealed he had been residing in a local slum for the past year and a half.

The man further disclosed that he had entered India illegally from Bangaon in West Bengal, crossing the Satkhira border after paying a Bangladeshi agent 1,000 Taka (Bangladeshi currency).

Acting on a tip-off, the Surat Special Operations Group (SOG) launched a raid on the Lalgate Paliya Ground slum, where they apprehended a 27-year-old Bangladeshi national, Yusuf Sardar, who had been fraudulently claiming Indian citizenship under a false identity.

Hailing from Bishnupur village in Bangladesh's Narail district, Sardar was found in possession of several forged documents, including a counterfeit Indian election card, a fake driving licence, an Aadhaar card, and a photocopy of a Bangladeshi passport.

In addition to the documents, a mobile phone was also seized from the accused during the operation.