Benami transactions exposed in Madhya Pradesh's Pench Tiger Reserve, IT department attaches properties

BHOPAL: In the tiger state of Madhya Pradesh, the menace of Benami transactions has extended to the territory of the big cat.

At least three Benami transactions have been detected by the Benami Prohibition Unit (BPU) of the Income Tax Department in the Pench Tiger Reserve, famously known as the ‘Land of Jungle Book’s Mowgli.’

Two of the transactions involve land housing two prominent resorts, while the third relates to a piece of land on which a resort was planned to be built.

Importantly, in accordance with Section 165 of the Code of Land Revenue in Scheduled Tribe areas of Madhya Pradesh, there is a complete ban on selling tribal land to non-tribals in notified scheduled areas. Even district collectors do not have the authority to allow such transactions. However, tribals can lease land to non-tribals in notified scheduled areas and non-notified rural areas without the district collector’s permission.