BJP leader among five injured in hit-and-run accident on Rae Bareli-Prayagraj highway, one dead

RAE BARELI: A hit-and-run accident on the Rae Bareli-Prayagraj highway left one person dead and four others injured, including BJP state secretary Abhijat Mishra, officials said on Thursday.

The accident occurred on Wednesday night near Pragatipuram when a speeding car hit two pedestrians.

A video clip of the incident purportedly showed a hatchback speeding away with one of its doors open, while two pedestrians had fallen on the side of the highway and some locals tried to intercept the erring vehicle.

Officials said that after being alerted about the accident, police rushed both individuals to the district hospital, where a 67-year-old man was declared dead, while the other sustained injuries.

Mishra and his companion Bhanu Tiwari were also injured in the incident.

"We were heading towards Prayagraj and stopped briefly at a hotel before continuing our journey," Mishra said.