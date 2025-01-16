Cabinet clears setting up 8th Pay Commission for central government employees

NEW DELHI: In a major decision, the government on Thursday decided to set up the 8th Pay Commission to revise salaries of central government employees and allowances of pensioners.

The decision to set up the 8th Pay Commission was taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

The term of the 7th Pay Commission will end in 2026.

"Prime Minister has approved 8th Central Pay Commission for central government employees," the minister said. The chairman and two members of the Commission will be appointed soon, he added.