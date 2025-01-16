Confiscate properties of absconding Maoists: Jharkhand DGP

RANCHI: Jharkhand DGP Anurag Gupta on Wednesday directed officials to confiscate the properties of the members of Maoists or its splinter groups who are absconding in various cases, and also ensure action is taken after identifying properties acquired through illegal sources.

The DGP passed these directions during a review meeting held at the Police Headquarters on issues related to Maoist eradication.

The DGP also extensively reviewed the compliance of the earlier instructions given by him, emphasizing on strengthening the information system.

The DGP directed all SPs to review Naxal related cases and ensure that FIR is lodged in every case where the victim lodges complain regarding any threat given by the Maoists or criminal groups.

He instructed SPs to review the cases registered in a Maoist affected districts related to arson and vandalism by the red rebels or any criminal groups and ensure prompt action.

"All SPs will prepare a profile of each member of Maoists and criminal groups and ensure to inform their subordinate officers and personnel on the basis of 'Know Your Enemy and Know Your Friend," said The DGP.

After the surrender of any Maoist, it should be reviewed whether the surrendered Naxalites are getting all the benefits given under the rehabilitation scheme or not, he added.

The DGP further added that, if the surrendered Maoists are deprived of any benefit, then action must be taken to ensure that they are provided all the benefits as soon as possible.