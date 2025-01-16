Cyber police warns people against sharing hateful content in JK

It further stated that several offenders have already been summoned to the Cyber Police Kashmir and strict legal action is being taken.

"We urge everyone who has downloaded or shared this harmful content to stop immediately."

“We caution all users: Sharing hateful content is a punishable offence. Legal action will be enforced against violators. WE ARE WATCHING,” reads the message from Cyber Police Kashmir.

Police had yesterday detained six persons and charged them under sections 126 and 170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) for allegedly inciting unrest through derogatory remarks.