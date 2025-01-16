Cyber police warns people against sharing hateful content in JK

SRINAGAR: A day after police detained six persons for allegedly inciting sectarian unrest through derogatory remarks, the Cyber Police Kashmir on Thursday warned people against sharing hateful content on social media.
It further stated that several offenders have already been summoned to the Cyber Police Kashmir and strict legal action is being taken.
"We urge everyone who has downloaded or shared this harmful content to stop immediately."
“We caution all users: Sharing hateful content is a punishable offence. Legal action will be enforced against violators. WE ARE WATCHING,” reads the message from Cyber Police Kashmir.
Police had yesterday detained six persons and charged them under sections 126 and 170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) for allegedly inciting unrest through derogatory remarks.
The two sections of BNSS empower police to take preventive measures in situations where there is credible information about a potential breach of peace or disturbance to public tranquillity.
Police have warned that any individual found engaging in similar unlawful activities, including posting or sharing sectarian content with the intent to create division or disturb public harmony, will meet the same fate.
Meanwhile, Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU), an amalgam of various religious bodies of J&K, has expressed grave concern over attempts to disrupt communal harmony and brotherhood in the region by stoking sectarian tensions.
“Islam teaches us to maintain unity and avoid actions that sow discord among Muslims. We urge religious scholars and leaders across all sects to guide their followers towards preserving the sanctity of the faith and upholding the values of brotherhood,” a spokesman of MMU said.
The MMU has urged the authorities to take immediate and appropriate action against those responsible for making such inflammatory remarks to prevent further disruption of peace and communal harmony in the region.