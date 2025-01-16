Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, UK counterpart review defence tech collaboration

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a telephonic conversation with the UK Secretary of State for Defence, John Healey, on Thursday. The two reviewed the "excellent progress" made in niche defence technology areas, according to the Ministry of Defence (MoD).

The MoD stated, "The two Ministers briefly discussed the ongoing defence cooperation issues and emphasised the need to maintain the momentum in the bilateral relations."

During the conversation, they assessed advancements in Electric Propulsion and jet engine technologies, expressing satisfaction over the recent signing of the Statement of Intent (SoI) on Electric Propulsion.

The MoD added, "Defence Minister and UK Secretary of State for Defence reviewed the excellent progress made between the two countries in niche defence technology areas such as Electric Propulsion and jet engines."

India and the United Kingdom signed a Statement of Intent on 29th November last year to initiate discussions on Electric Propulsion Systems for the Indian Navy. The SoI, signed in Portsmouth, aims to serve as a framework for cooperation in co-designing, co-creating, and co-producing Electric Propulsion capabilities for future naval ships.

The two Ministers also reviewed the ongoing programme involving the exchange of military instructors in each other's training institutes. With the UK’s increased focus on the Indo-Pacific region, both sides will explore joint initiatives and enhanced maritime engagements in 2025, said the MoD.

The year 2024 marked significant progress in bilateral defence and strategic discussions between India and the United Kingdom. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh became the first Indian Defence Minister in 22 years to visit the UK, leading a high-level delegation in January.

This visit focused on discussions regarding defence, security, and industrial cooperation. The last visit by an Indian Defence Minister to the UK was in January 2002, when George Fernandes held the position.