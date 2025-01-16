Dehradun Diary| Gend mela lights up Makar Sankranti

Gend mela lights up Makar Sankranti!

The Gend Mela, a well-known ball festival of the state, was celebrated in Pauri Garhwal on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. While this festival takes place in various locations, the events at Thalnadi and Dadamandi are the most famous. The celebration of Makar Sankranti in the hilly regions was highlighted by vibrant Gend Melas, featuring thrilling matches. In one such competition, Kanvghati emerged victorious against Mavakot. These melas attracted many spectators.

Akhilesh says backing stronger AAP in Delhi

SP leader Akhilesh Yadav has expressed his doubts about Congress’s strength in Delhi, stating that AAP is better positioned to challenge the BJP. “Congress is weak in Delhi but AAP is strong enough to take on the BJP. That is why we are supporting them,” he asserted. Yadav was in Haridwar on Wednesday to immerse his uncle Rajpal Yadav’s ashes. Speaking to the media he raised questions regarding Congress’s leadership within the INDIA alliance. “When the INDIA alliance was being formed, Nitish Kumar had held discussions with all anti-BJP parties and it was decided to strengthen regional parties where they are already strong,” he noted.

AIIMS Rishikesh uses drone to deliver meds

In a significant development, AIIMS Rishikesh on Wednesday used a drone to deliver medications for Hepatitis C patients at the Roshanabad District Jail. The drone covered the distance in approximately 23 minutes. Last month, of several jail inmates, ten had tested positive for Hepatitis C, prompting AIIMS specialists to recommend treatment. The medications were sourced specifically for these patients. On Wednesday at around 11:30 am, the drone departed with the medications, overseen by AIIMS Director Meenu Singh and Dr. Ajit Bhadoria.

Narendra sethi

Our correspondent in Uttarakhand

narendrasethi@newindianexpress.com