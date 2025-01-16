Driver killed as cab catches fire after being hit by truck in Mumbai

MUMBAI: A cab driver died after his vehicle was hit by a concrete mixer truck and caught fire in Mumbai in the wee hours of Thursday, police said.

The incident took place near Dahisar Naka in western suburbs at 2.15 am, an official said.

The cab, with the driver and a passenger onboard, was heading towards Kandivali, he said.

A speeding mixer truck, going from Dahisar to Kandivali, hit the road divider after one of its tyres burst, the official said.

The truck driver then lost control over the wheels, and the vehicle jumped the divider and hit the cab, he said.

A spark occurred in the cab, leading to a fire which engulfed the vehicle, the official said.

While the passenger got down and ran to safety, the driver, Masood Alam Shaikh, got stuck between the steering wheel and his seat and was not able to come out, he said.

After being alerted, personnel from the Kasturba Marg police station reached the spot. They pulled out the driver from the cab and rushed him to hospital where he was declared dead on arrival, the official said.

The cab driver, resident of Marol area in Mumbai, died in the car due to serious burn injuries, the official said.

The truck driver was arrested and a case was registered against him, the police added.