Former Army chief VK Singh sworn in as Mizoram governor

GUWAHATI: Former Army chief VK Singh was sworn in as the 25th Governor of Mizoram on Thursday, succeeding Hari Babu Kambhampati, who was appointed Governor of Odisha.

Singh (73) was administered the oath of office by Gauhati High Court Chief Justice Vijay Bishnoi at the Raj Bhawan in Aizawl, in the presence of dignitaries including Chief Minister Lalduhoma, former CMs Zoramthanga and Lal Thanhawla, ministers, and Assembly Speaker Lalbiakzama.

Singh, who was India’s 24th Army Chief, joined the BJP in 2014. He served as a minister during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first two terms (2014-19 and 2019-24).

Observers say the selection of Singh as the governor of Mizoram is a great choice given the changing geopolitical situation in Myanmar and Bangladesh. Mizoram shares its borders with both countries.

When Singh arrived in Aizawl on Wednesday for the swearing-in, he was received by the CM and his wife, along with the Speaker, Home Minister, Chief Secretary, and Director General of Police.