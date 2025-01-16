Google joins Maha Kumbh celebration with petal shower on search screen

LUCKNOW: Google is celebrating the ongoing Maha Kumbh with a rose petal animation on its search screen.

When users search for terms such as "Kumbh", "Maha Kumbh", "Kumbh Mela", "Mahakumbh", or similar variations, a virtual shower of rose petals appears in the background of the screen.

Google also allows users to replay the animation or share it via email, Facebook, X, and WhatsApp. Alternatively, users can dismiss the animation.

"Google search engine uniquely celebrates the commencement of Maha Kumbh 2025 at Prayagraj. When you search for Maha Kumbh, it will shower petals on the screen in honour of the Maha Kumbh," stated a message posted on the official X handle of the Maha Kumbh.