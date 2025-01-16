Government takes next step in setting up Bharat Small Reactors

NEW DELHI: In line with the announcement made in the Union Budget of July 2024 and as part of a strategic move to signal positively to international partners, including the United States, the Government has taken the next steps to open the nuclear sector to private investment.

The Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL), India’s sole nuclear power operator, has issued a Request for Proposals (RFP), inviting Indian industries to finance and construct a proposed fleet of 220 MW Bharat Small Reactors for captive use and selling the power as per government rules.

March 31 is the last date for submitting the proposals. The setting up such of nuclear reactors also align with government’s zero emission for 2070 by reducing the carbon footprints. The BSRs are intended to be established with private capital, operating within the existing legal framework and approved business models.

As outlined in the Request for Proposals, the industrial party—referred to as the user—will have rights to the plant's electricity output. However, for operational purposes, the plant assets will be transferred to NPCIL.

As per Indian laws, NPCIL is the sole operator of the nuclear power plants in the country. The user is expected to use the generated power for its own captive requirements but may sell the electricity to other customers at a tariff set by the Department of Atomic Energy, in accordance with Indian laws and regulations.

The user will be responsible for all capital and operating expenses throughout the project's lifecycle, including pre-project phases, maintenance, asset reinstatement in the event of damage, and decommissioning.

The project will be constructed by the user under the supervision and oversight of NPCIL, and upon completion, the plant will be transferred to NPCIL for operation.

The announcement of the Request for Proposals follows a statement by Minister of State Jitendra Singh, who outlined the government’s vision for Bharat Small Reactors (BSRs) as part of its nuclear power program in a written response to the Lok Sabha on December 4.

“The announcement is a signal to all over partners that we are serious on reducing the carbon footprints and meeting our climate targets. It also signals that we will have a robust civil nuclear energy programme where private players too play their part subject to Indian laws and regulations,” said a source.

In the last Budget meeting, Finance Minister announced the government’s plan for collaboration with the private sector to set up Bharat Small Reactors (BSRs), and undertake research and development for Bharat Small Modular Reactors and other advanced nuclear technology.

Bharat Small Reactors (BSRs) are 220 MW Pressurised Heavy Water Reactors (PHWRs) incorporating certain improvements. India already operates a live 220 MW PHWR design, with several reactors in operation across the country, including at Narora (Uttar Pradesh), Rajasthan, Kakrapa.