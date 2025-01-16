Haryana BJP chief booked for gang rape; opposition demands resignation

CHANDIGARH: Haryana BJP president Mohan Lal Badoli, who was eyeing another term as the state party chief, has been booked by the Himachal Pradesh Police on charges of gang rape and criminal intimidation along with singer Jai Bhagwan alias Rocky Mittal.

Badoli seems to be on his own as no other BJP leader has come to his defence so far. He was also not present at the function where Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini unveiled the statue of freedom fighter Pandit Shriram Sharma in Rohtak.

CM Saini has not commented on the issue and nor any reaction from the party high command.

Senior-most minister in the Saini cabinet, Anil Vij termed the charges as "very serious" and urged the party high command to take cognizance of the matter.

Since the case registered against Badoli came to light, the opposition has been gunning the saffron party labelling it as an "anti-women party". Haryana Congress president Udai Bhan and Member of Parliament from Rohtak Deepender Hooda have demanded Badoli’s resignation from the post of state BJP chief.