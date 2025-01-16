J&K stakeholders demand 90-day extension for UBBL amendments consultation

JAMMU: The stakeholders including traders, civil society members and environmentalists have objected to J&K Housing and Urban Development Department (HUDD) inviting suggestions and comments from the public on proposed amendments to J&K Unified Building Byelaws (UBBL)-2021.
This was done for a limited period till January 18. The stakeholders objected saying the deadline should be extended for 90 days, which will allow thorough environmental impact assessments of urban development decisions.
The limited period for public consultation has left major stakeholders high and dry and they have criticised the move.
The convenor of Environmental Policy Group (EPG), an environmental advocacy organisation in Jammu and Kashmir, said they believe the current consultation framework presents several critical inadequacies that demand your immediate attention.
“The deadline of January 18 offers an exceedingly narrow window for meaningful public engagement, hindering our capacity to thoroughly evaluate the environmental implications of these regulations. Particularly concerning are impacts on green spaces, water management, and sustainable construction practices, which require comprehensive analysis and stakeholder input,” he said.
The EPG convenor said while proposed changes are posted on the department's website, they have not been effectively disseminated through local newspapers.
“This lack of publicity significantly restricts the ability of environmental stakeholders, including conservationists, ecological researchers, and engaged citizens, to contribute valuable insights regarding the environmental ramifications of the proposed modifications.”
“The amendments will undoubtedly lead to substantial environmental implications throughout our UT, influencing essential areas such as green building standards, rainwater harvesting protocols, solar energy initiatives, waste management solutions, and the conservation of ecologically sensitive regions. Therefore, it is crucial that environmental organisations are afforded sufficient time to evaluate how these changes align with sustainable development objectives and strategies for climate resilience,” he added.
To mitigate these concerns, he said, the consultation period should be extended by a minimum of 90 days, allowing for thorough environmental impact assessments and well-considered stakeholder feedback.
“The extension is vital due to the intricate environmental dynamics inherent in urban development decisions.”
According to EPG, given the profound implications of UBBL amendments for environmental sustainability and ecological balance within J&K, a thorough and inclusive consultation process is not merely desirable but essential for aligning these regulations with our environmental protection objectives.
The Kashmir Chambers of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), Valley’s leading trade body, also expressed serious concern regarding inadequate public consultation process for proposed amendments to the Jammu and Kashmir Unified Building Byelaws (UBBL) 2021 by HUDD.
“The notification's dissemination has been notably insufficient. The lack of direct communication with professional bodies and trade associations has further limited public awareness. This is particularly concerning for rural and semi-urban communities who will be significantly affected by these changes but may remain unaware of them,” KCCI general secretary Faiz Ahmed Bakshi said.
These amendments, he, said, will have far-reaching implications for a broad spectrum of stakeholders across J&K and each group whether it be business chambers, architectural and engineering firms, construction companies, property developers, municipal corporations, urban local bodies, residents' welfare associations, individual homeowners, small business owners, environmental groups, and urban planning experts deserve an opportunity to review and provide informed feedback on regulations that will directly impact their work and lives.
“We strongly urge that the consultation period should be extended by at least 90 days to allow for comprehensive stakeholder feedback. The accessibility of these amendments needs significant improvement. We would also recommend developing standard operating procedures for future building bye-law amendments, creating permanent stakeholder consultation committees, and establishing regular review and update mechanisms with public participation,” Bakshi said.
He said given the significant impact UBBL amendments will have on urban development, public safety, and quality of life in J&K, a comprehensive consultation process is not merely a procedural requirement but a necessity for ensuring these regulations serve their intended purpose effectively.