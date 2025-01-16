J&K stakeholders demand 90-day extension for UBBL amendments consultation

JAMMU: The stakeholders including traders, civil society members and environmentalists have objected to J&K Housing and Urban Development Department (HUDD) inviting suggestions and comments from the public on proposed amendments to J&K Unified Building Byelaws (UBBL)-2021.

This was done for a limited period till January 18. The stakeholders objected saying the deadline should be extended for 90 days, which will allow thorough environmental impact assessments of urban development decisions.

The limited period for public consultation has left major stakeholders high and dry and they have criticised the move.

The convenor of Environmental Policy Group (EPG), an environmental advocacy organisation in Jammu and Kashmir, said they believe the current consultation framework presents several critical inadequacies that demand your immediate attention.

“The deadline of January 18 offers an exceedingly narrow window for meaningful public engagement, hindering our capacity to thoroughly evaluate the environmental implications of these regulations. Particularly concerning are impacts on green spaces, water management, and sustainable construction practices, which require comprehensive analysis and stakeholder input,” he said.