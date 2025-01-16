Kuldeep Sengar seeks in Delhi HC suspension of sentence in Unnao rape survivor father's death case

NEW DELHI: Expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Sengar on Thursday sought in the Delhi High Court the suspension of a 10-year jail term awarded to him in the custodial death case of the Unnao rape survivor's father.

Sengar sought the reprieve on the ground that while his appeal against the conviction and sentence was yet to be decided by the high court, he had already spent a substantial period in jail.

The former lawmaker, who is out on interim bail till January 20 on medical grounds, also urged the court to extend his period of release because of a cataract surgery at AIIMS scheduled for January 24.

Listing the matter for hearing on January 17, Justice Vikas Mahajan asked Sengar's counsel to place on record certain orders and also asked the Central Bureau of Investigation to verify his medical record.

The senior counsel appearing for Sengar said besides the 10-year imprisonment for the offence under section 304 part (ii) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), the trial court awarded lesser sentences of one month to seven years for other offences under the Indian Penal Code, which he has served.

"This is an application for the suspension of the sentence. The punishment awarded to the appellant is virtually over. The actual period undergone (in jail) is eight years and one month. There were 9 charges against me... I have served all sentences, barring one (of 10 years)...24th is the cataract surgery in AIIMS. The appeal is yet to be heard," the senior counsel said.

The court was told that six others have also been given the relief of suspension of sentence.

Sengar's plea was opposed by the counsel for the CBI, who contended that he was the "main accused" whose release would be a threat to the rape survivor and he cannot claim parity with other accused.