Mahakumbh 2025: UP handicrafts set for trade worth Rs 35 crore at ODOP exhibition

LUCKNOW: Mahakumbh-2025, a massive congregation of pilgrims along the banks of Sangam, is providing a platform for the artisans of Uttar Pradesh.

Devotees, besides seeking spiritual fulfilment, are thronging the exhibition of 'One District, One Product' (ODOP), set up over 6,000 square metre area showcasing an array of exquisite handicrafts of the state.

Be it the exquisite carpets of Bhadohi and Mirzapur, or intricate zari-zardozi, Katan silk quintessential to Banaras reflecting the ethos of the most ancient city of world, Firozabad's glass work, Moradabad’s brass work or fine wooden art pieces of Saharanpur—all narrating the richness of handicraft industry of the state.

Sharad Tandon, Joint Commissioner of Industries in Prayagraj Division, underscores the remarkable growth in trade from Mahakumbh held in 2019.

"In 2019, the turnover of handicraft industry was Rs 4.30 crore, but this time we are expecting a turnover of up to Rs 35 crore, an approximately eight times jump in the revenue from ODOP. This remarkable increase will offer new opportunities to the artisans while empowering small entrepreneurs," says Tandon.

Adding another dimension to the event, Flipkart has set up a stall where local entrepreneurs are being offered a free sales opportunity. Artisans and handicraft sellers can now sell their products through Flipkart platform without any charge. It has been drawing shoppers in hoards.

The exhibition is showcasing various crafts and Geographical Indication (GI) products. According to Dr Rajnikant, a GI expert, 75 GI products from the state are on display at ODOP exhibition in mela area. Among the 75 GI products, 34 are from the Kashi region, which has played an important role in securing the GI tag, offering recognition and protection to these unique crafts.

Dr Rajnikant also mentioned efforts to bring other iconic products like Banaras Thandai, Lal Peda, and Banarasi Tabla to the global stage. The GI products up for grabs include Varanasi red chilies, Banarasi sarees, Pratapgarh amla and delicacies made of it, brass utensils from Mirzapur, and Gorakhpur terracotta. Additionally, carpets from Kushinagar and glass toys and utensils from Firozabad are top selling items at the exhibition.

Visitors from across India and abroad are grabbing the opportunity to purchase products from local artisans, highlighting the growing popularity of this handcrafted treasure.