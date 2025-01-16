MoD signs Rs 2,960-crore contract with BDL for MRSAM supply to Indian Navy

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has signed a contract with Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) for the supply of Medium-Range Surface-to-Air Missiles (MRSAM) for the Indian Navy at a cost of approximately Rs 2,960 crore.

The agreement was inked in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh in New Delhi on 16 January 2025.

The MRSAM system, a high-response, quick-reaction, vertically launched supersonic missile, is designed to neutralise enemy aerial threats, including missiles, aircraft, guided bombs, and helicopters.

It is already in use by the Army, Navy, and Air Force in various configurations. The system has a range of up to 70 km, as noted on the BDL website.

The missiles will be supplied under the 'Buy (Indian)' category, with significant indigenous content. The MoD stated that the contract is expected to generate approximately 3.5 lakh mandays of employment in the defence sector, including contributions from multiple Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

“This contract marks a critical milestone in the ongoing efforts to bolster India's defence capabilities and indigenise advanced military technology,” the MoD stated.