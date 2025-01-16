MoD signs Rs 2,960-crore contract with BDL for MRSAM supply to Indian Navy

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has signed a contract with Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) for the supply of Medium-Range Surface-to-Air Missiles (MRSAM) for the Indian Navy at a cost of approximately Rs 2,960 crore.
The agreement was inked in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh in New Delhi on 16 January 2025.
The MRSAM system, a high-response, quick-reaction, vertically launched supersonic missile, is designed to neutralise enemy aerial threats, including missiles, aircraft, guided bombs, and helicopters.
It is already in use by the Army, Navy, and Air Force in various configurations. The system has a range of up to 70 km, as noted on the BDL website.
The missiles will be supplied under the 'Buy (Indian)' category, with significant indigenous content. The MoD stated that the contract is expected to generate approximately 3.5 lakh mandays of employment in the defence sector, including contributions from multiple Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).
“This contract marks a critical milestone in the ongoing efforts to bolster India's defence capabilities and indigenise advanced military technology,” the MoD stated.
The MRSAM system is a standard fit aboard several Indian Naval ships and will be integrated into most future platforms planned for acquisition. The first deliverable Firing Unit (FU) of the MRSAM System was handed over to the Indian Air Force (IAF) at Air Force Station, Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, in September 2021.
The MRSAM (IAF) is an advanced network-centric combat air defence system jointly developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), in collaboration with the Indian industry, comprising both private and public sectors, including MSMEs.
The system provides point and area air defence for ground assets against threats such as fighter aircraft, UAVs, helicopters, guided and unguided munitions, and subsonic and supersonic cruise missiles. It can engage multiple targets at ranges of up to 70 km in severe saturation scenarios.
Powered by an indigenously developed rocket motor and control system, the MRSAM ensures high manoeuvrability during the terminal phase. The Army raised its first MRSAM Regiment in the Eastern Sector in 2023.
In December 2020, the DRDO conducted the maiden launch of the MRSAM (Army Version) from the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur, off the coast of Odisha.