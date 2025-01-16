MP's Satna district turning into fertile ground for mule accounts used for cyber fraud, suspected terror funding

BHOPAL: Considered as the hub of cement industries in the country, Satna district in the Vindhya region of Madhya Pradesh is turning out to be a fertile base for mule accounts --which are being used not just to park and move money earned by cyber fraudsters, but also serving as route for transfer of funds of suspected terror financing.

Mule account refers to a bank account that is used to facilitate illegal activities such as money laundering and fraudulent transactions.

Focused investigations by cyber cell of the MP police based on specific inputs provided by the anti-terror squad (ATS) have led to a massive inter-state racket, which has been opening bank accounts in the name of downtrodden people after promising to credit benefits of various government schemes in those accounts.

The same mule accounts whose net banking control particularly is in the hands of the fraudsters (who got the accounts opened by posing as representatives of banks) are then being sold to cyber fraudsters across the country to park and route the proceeds of cyber-crime.

Detailed investigations have also brought to the fore a strong possibility of the same mule accounts also being used for suspected terror financing through overseas connections.

Around 400-500 such mule accounts have so far been traced, majority of which were opened by fraudsters in the name of low-income people residing in Satna district and neighbouring Jabalpur district.

Ongoing probe suggests that a monstrous sum of more than Rs 1500 crores has been routed by cyber fraudsters as well as suspected terror financers (having overseas connections) through the mule accounts opened in the name of people of Satna district of Vindhya region and Jabalpur district of adjoining Mahakoshal region of MP.

The 16 security guards of one prominent cement factory:

In December 2024, the MP ATS got the whiff of the mule accounts-aided cyber fraud and suspected terror funding racket, when 16 private security personnel (all from economically weak families) working at a prominent cement factory in Satna district, approached the local police.