Notorious 'Khan Brothers' of Siwan join Chirag Paswan's LJP(RV), eye Bihar assembly elections

PATNA: Crime and politics often go hand in hand, and this is exactly what happened when Ayub Khan and Rayees Khan, better known as the 'Khan brothers', formally joined the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), led by Union Minister Chirag Paswan, in Bihar's Siwan district late on Wednesday.

Ayub Khan and Rayees Khan, whose names once spelt terror across Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh, had initially tried to join Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United), but sources claimed that Nitish did not give his approval for their induction into the party.

On Wednesday, the Khan brothers, along with their supporters, took membership of LJP (RV) in the presence of party chief Chirag Paswan. The Khan brothers had arranged a chopper for the party supremo for the 'Milan Samaroh' held at Sahuli High School Ground in Siwan.

LJP (RV) on 'X' said, "Ayub Khan and Rayees Khan, along with their supporters, joined the party after being inspired by Chirag Paswan's able leadership and his 'Bihar First, Bihari First' vision. This is a significant step towards commitment to the party's principles."