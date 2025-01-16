Republic Day: LCA Tejas fighters, Advanced Light Helicopters not in flypast for safety reasons

NEW DELHI: The indigenously made Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) and Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas will not be part of the Republic Day flypast this year.
Wing Commander Jaideep Singh, Indian Air Force PRO, said, "The ALH Dhruv will not be part of the flypast as the entire fleet of 330 helicopters across the armed forces has been grounded."
This was done after an Indian Coast Guard ALH crashed at Porbandar in Gujarat on January 5. The entire fleet was grounded as a precaution under the SOP, with every machine being checked.
These HAL-manufactured helicopters are operated by the Army, Air Force, Navy and Coast Guard. The ALH and its other variants have been regularly participating in Republic Day flypasts for more than a decade.
On the LCA Tejas not being part of the flypast, Wg Cdr Singh said it would not be flown over Kartavya Path since it's a single-engine aircraft.
Tejas has displayed its maneuvers twice over the years with its maiden flight in the 2017 Republic Day flypast. Last year too, Tejas was part of the flypast.
"We have now stopped flying single-engine platforms in the Republic Day flypast," an official added. There is redundancy in case of a twin engine aircraft, making it safer, explained another officer.
The flypast this year will be carried out by a total of 40 aircraft in two phases, comprising 22 fighter jets, 11 transport planes, seven helicopters, and three Dornier surveillance planes of the Coast Guard.
In the first phase, the Russian-origin Mi-17 helicopters will be carrying the national flag, marking the commencement of the parade. Synchronised with the marching contingent, a formation of MiG-29s will fly overhead when the IAF marching contingent of 144 personnel is on the parade route.
The second phase, marking the culmination of the parade, will see a total of 12 formations including fighters like Rafale, Sukhoi, Jaguar and others.
The IAF marching contingent comprises four officers (one Contingent Commander and three supernumerary officers) and 144 airmen. The Contingent Commander would be Squadron Leader Mahender Singh with Flight Lieutenant (Flt Lt) Damini Deshmukh, Flt Lt Nepo Moirangthem and Flying Officer Abhinav Ghosh as supernumerary officers.
The Air Force contingent will march abreast in a 12 by 12 formation to the tunes played by the IAF band, consisting of 72 musicians including 22 Agniveer and three Drum Majors led by Sergeant Charles Anthony Daniel. The band would be playing the tune 'Sound Barrier' as it crosses the Presidential dais. It is the first time that the Agniveers will be part of any band.