Republic Day: LCA Tejas fighters, Advanced Light Helicopters not in flypast for safety reasons

NEW DELHI: The indigenously made Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) and Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas will not be part of the Republic Day flypast this year.

Wing Commander Jaideep Singh, Indian Air Force PRO, said, "The ALH Dhruv will not be part of the flypast as the entire fleet of 330 helicopters across the armed forces has been grounded."

This was done after an Indian Coast Guard ALH crashed at Porbandar in Gujarat on January 5. The entire fleet was grounded as a precaution under the SOP, with every machine being checked.

These HAL-manufactured helicopters are operated by the Army, Air Force, Navy and Coast Guard. The ALH and its other variants have been regularly participating in Republic Day flypasts for more than a decade.

On the LCA Tejas not being part of the flypast, Wg Cdr Singh said it would not be flown over Kartavya Path since it's a single-engine aircraft.

Tejas has displayed its maneuvers twice over the years with its maiden flight in the 2017 Republic Day flypast. Last year too, Tejas was part of the flypast.

"We have now stopped flying single-engine platforms in the Republic Day flypast," an official added. There is redundancy in case of a twin engine aircraft, making it safer, explained another officer.