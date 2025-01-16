SGPC requests CM Mann to ban screening of Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency' in Punjab

CHANDIGARH: The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Thursday wrote to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann demanding that the screening of Kangana Ranaut's Emergency be banned in Punjab, a day before the movie is scheduled for release.

The SGPC President Harjinder Singh Dhami in a letter to CM Mann said that the movie was a calculated attempt to distort history and harm Sikh sentiments. He warned that releasing it could provoke outrage within the Sikh community.

"It has come to our notice that the movie Emergency produced by BJP Member of Parliament Kangana Ranaut is set to be screened in movie theaters across Punjab from January 17 and ticket booking has opened. We had already communicated our objections to the Punjab Chief Secretary on November 14, last year, and told that the committee had passed a resolution which states that this movie will not be allowed to be screened in the state as it has been purposely produced to defame the sikh community."

"We had already demanded the state government to ban the movie but, till date, the government has not taken any step to ban it. If this movie is released on January 17 then as expected it will provoke the Sikh community," the letter stated.

It further added, "Besides defaming the Sikhs, Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale has been shown in a bad light in the movie, which the community cannot tolerate. This film has been made with the spirit of spewing poison and spreading hatred against the community under the anti-Sikh agenda."

"Therefore it is the government’s responsibility to ensure that the movie is banned in the state, and if it is not banned then, we will have no alternative but to hold state-wide protests and not allow it to be screened," the letter stated.