Six suspected Meitei radical group members held for Manipur man’s death

GUWAHATI: Manipur police arrested six suspected members of Meitei radical group Arambai Tenggol in connection with the death of a person in Manipur's Thoubal district, police said on Thursday.

The arrested individuals has been identified as Sagolsem Chingkheinganba Singh (25), Chingakham Sanatomba Singh (19), Sapam Somorjit Singh (32), Maibam Bokenjit Singh (24), Athokpam Jiban Singh (30) and Chingakham Mani Singh (41).

According to the police, Md Nawash (33) was abducted from his house by suspected members of Arambai Tenggol on January 14 for ransom, the police said, adding that he was brought dead at the Thoubal district hospital. Further investigation into the case was on.

Meanwhile, Arambai Tenggol claimed that its members are not involved in the accident.